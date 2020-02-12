Correction

The average per pupil spending authority in Iowa for fiscal 2020 is $6,905, which exceeds the authorized amount for Davenport and 176 other school districts by $25. Those figures were misstated in a Feb. 2 editorial.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Four people have been accused of killing a Silvis woman by providing the drugs that caused her death.
- Updated
Stepping off a bus at an East Moline rest stop, the out-of-town college student had no idea what was about to hit him.
- Updated
Yusef Salaam — one of the exonerated “Central Park Five” — will give a free talk at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Augustana College in Rock Isl…
- Updated
A Moline woman has been accused of drug trafficking, including a charge of having almost 11 pounds of marijuana.
- Updated
One year ago, Marguerite Dasso was a teacher in the Davenport School District, and her sister, Crystal Reickard, was a waitress who owned a cl…
- Updated
Jerry Schreiner wants the city of Rock Island to stop harassing him.
July 13, 1996-February 4, 2020
- Updated
Bettendorf and Davenport police arrested two teens Friday who fled from a stolen pickup as officers closed in.
- Updated
A Moline woman accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 18 was sentenced Monday to three years in prison on one of the charges fil…