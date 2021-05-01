Cornelius
This playful ginger boy came to us from Oklahoma. He has beautiful cream swirls in fur. He has been in... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing her car in Moline.
Facing a staffing shortage, Quad-Cities restaurants are reducing hours, raising pay and menu prices. 'I have the best staff I've ever had. You can't just burn them out. They deserve better,' says one owner.
- Updated
At the Steel Plow restaurants in Moline and Davenport, Sunday dinner and all Monday hours were eliminated — not enough kitchen and wait staff to cover the shifts. Across the Quad-Cities, restaurants are having the same problem with staffing shortages.
A parent-sponsored prom for Mercer County High School students appears to be the epicenter of a potential COVID-19 spreader event.
A group of Davenport businessmen is continuing a push to find support for tearing out the suspension portion of the old I-74 bridge but keeping the remaining driving deck and toll plaza for a public pier.
- Updated
Four people have been arrested in relation to a shooting April 13 in East Moline, according to a Wednesday news release from the East Moline Police Department.
The Western 6 Conference released its all-conference teams for the recently completed football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., won’t run for re-election next year. The five-term congresswoman is making a public announcement today that she will end her run in the House after her term ends.
$5 million wrongful death civil suit filed in fatal shooting involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy
- Updated
A $5 million civil lawsuit wrongful death suit has been filed against a Scott County Sheriff's deputy and the Scott County Attorney on behalf of man killed in 2018 after attempting to flee a traffic stop.
- Updated
A Davenport man has been arrested for first-degree murder of his girlfriend, who reportedly died from strangulation and blunt force head injuries.
- Updated
Cool Beanz coffeehouse is on the move but the popular hangout is remaining in Rock Island.