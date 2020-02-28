Stuffed and traditional cookies with insane flavor amalgamations soon will be available at Cookies & Dreams, at 217 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

The extension of Baked Beer & Bread Co.’s bakery operations is slated to open in mid March, according to a news release.

Cookies & Dreams will offer about a dozen flavors and cookie styles, including one with a blend of chocolate chip and triple chocolate filled with Oreos and peanut butter, the release states, as well as a strawberry and champagne-flavored cookie.

Cookies & Dreams will have late-night hours, the release states, and delivery services also will be available through third-party providers.

Cookies will range in price between $2.25 and $3 per cookie.

For more information, visit idreamaboutcookies.com.

