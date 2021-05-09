Compassionate Nurses Have Always Run Toward Crises

Not everything has been new or historically uncharted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus itself was new. Several of the COVID-19 virus symptoms have also been new and peculiar, like loss of taste and smell.
The anxiety and fear experienced by millions of Americans who stayed close to home, away from family and friends, was unexpected. Our reactions to the fear of the virus – self-quarantine, remote work, and learning -- will be studied and will become part of history.
And then there has been the known and expected.
Nurses. We knew from history how nurses would handle a pandemic. They would be skilled, compassionate, tireless, dedicated, resilient, and would run toward the disaster, even when fearful about the risk to their health.
For generations, nurses have run to serve during wars, pandemics, and disasters. They are the strong, brave, ever-enduring shining lights in the darkness.
There were thousands of volunteer nurses in the Civil War. One of them was “Mother’’ Mary Ann Bickerdyke of Galesburg, Ill. She was remembered as a determined nurse who did not let anyone stand in the way of her duties. She worked on 19 battlefields, establishing 300 field hospitals, apparently ignoring officers who attempted to stand between her and the injured. She was known for her caring nature.
That all sounds familiar these days.
Nurses stepped forward to provide care during cholera outbreaks and the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
There were 59,000 American nurses in the Army Nurse Corps of World War II. Nurses responded again during the wars in Korea and Vietnam. Nurses are still stepping forward to serve dangerous military assignments today.
In the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as everything changed around them, nurses again responded. They have been the care providers, the positive forces, the life-savers. They have worked tirelessly, many times short-staffed because of the ever-growing number of patients.
They were sometimes at the bedside offering final calming words to a dying patient through their tears. They helped connect patients and family members, whose ability to visit their loved ones was limited by restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Often those connections were made with the nurse’s own phone or computer. Nurses lined the halls to celebrate as their patients beamed when they were discharged.
But maybe most importantly, nurses have been adaptable. Especially at the start of the outbreak, when treatment options were limited and guidance changed daily, nurses adjusted for the benefit of their patients. And they did their work in hot, cumbersome personal protective equipment (PPE), which itself was sometimes in very short supply.
In her nomination of Genesis Intensive Care Unit supervisor Stacy Wille, RN, MSN for a Quad-City Times Heart of Healthcare recognition, Lisa Rogalski cited Wille for leading by example. She didn’t avoid the fray herself.
“She was working side-by-side with her staff in an ICU capacity with critically ill patients,’’ Rogalski said. “She did this with respect, compassion, and kindness, making all feel valued, staff and patients alike.
“Every patient who enters our ICU is fortunate that Stacy Wille has chosen to be a nurse.’’
Mary Slusser, RN, MSHI, was nominated by her husband, Mark, for Heart of Healthcare recognition. He expressed his pride in Mary as she moved from nursing informatics to hands-on ICU care of very sick patients.
But that is the thing; through the long hours, the drain of emotions, the fatigue, the rapidly changing expectations, the unexpected challenges, nurses saved and have extended lives across the country during the pandemic. No COVID-19 patients are fighting alone.
Nursing professionals have had an incredible year. There are hopeful signs the virus is receding. There are safe, effective vaccines and now it is everyone’s turn to be vaccinated for themselves and those around them.
But count on it; nurses will be called upon again during the crisis and they will respond. They always do.
As a nurse myself, I couldn’t be more proud of the response of the profession I love and respect. It’s a life-long, rewarding career that I hope young people with the gifts of compassion, resiliency, and adaptability will consider.
Thank you to all of the nurses who put their own lives on hold to care for others and congratulations to those nurses being recognized with Heart of Healthcare recognition. You inspire us all.