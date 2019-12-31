Former LeClaire police chief turns author

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"The law enforcement career, in my opinion, is one of the best jobs ever. Everyday you go to work, you don't know what will happen. You're always tested. We get to meet people when they are at their worst...," he said.

Many experiences in his police career were "an eye-opener" for a Midwest native whose got his start in law enforcement as a LeClaire police dispatcher in 1976. He then moved into a patrol position and became LeClaire's chief in the early 1980s. In 1984, he was looking for a career change before marrying his wife Lisa Strobbe of LeClaire and relocating to Phoenix. There, he first joined the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department before establishing residency in Phoenix and accepting a job with the Phoenix Police Department in 1985.

Donegan ended his career with Phoenix in patrol and supervising a unit of 10 patrol officers. "I had talked to a lot of guys who said they should not have retired," he recalled. "So my last year I returned to a precinct station... and spent time out on the street. When it was time for me to leave, my career was full circle."

Retired since 2010, Donegan said "I wasn't keeping notes with the idea of writing a book." But his book project evolved as part of his next stage of life, he added.