No sooner had it been reported that Pope Francis had endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples that Vatican-watchers started arguing about whether this was a big deal.

The answer is yes, but not because it's a sign that the Roman Catholic Church will change its mind about same-sex marriage or renounce its teaching that "man and woman were created for one another." Catholics and others who see the pope's comments as a harbinger of such a dramatic change in doctrine will be disappointed.

Nor is it likely that the pope will alter his opposition to so-called gender ideology that in his view "denies the difference and reciprocity in nature of a man and a woman and envisages a society without sexual differences, thereby eliminating the anthropological basis of the family."

But neither can the pope's comments be dismissed as idle talk. In an interview for a new documentary titled "Francesco," the pope said: "Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable." He added, "What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."