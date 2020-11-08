Column: Why the disrespect for the law?

Why don't people respect the law?

That was among the questions President Donald Trump's policing commission, launched in January, was tasked with answering. This administration being what it is, and these times being what they are, it seems perfectly fitting that the commission itself broke the law — broke it so completely, in fact, that the day before the election a federal judge blocked it from ever releasing its report unless it included glaring language near the top advising readers that the contents were a product of a panel that was unlawfully constituted and operated.

Or, in the alternative, it can start over, this time with more representative membership and more open proceedings.

The takeaway is that any discussion in the as-yet unreleased report of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice about why people don't respect the law is likely to be fairly useless, because it was written for self-serving purposes by police and prosecutors operating behind closed doors without input from people with different experiences and backgrounds, in violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act.