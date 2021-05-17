Column: We are our own enemy

"There was no insurrection. And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall, showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6th, you’d actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

One of Clyde’s Republican House colleagues, who also won hugely in a district that voted for Trump, puts into perspective the problem Republican voters now confront. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who says he can no longer support Trump — puts his party’s dilemma into its sadly proper perspective:

"If you’re a base Republican voter and every one of the people you trust is saying January 6th didn’t happen and the election was stolen, we can’t really blame them for believing that. … When all their leaders are lying to them, of course they’re going to believe it."

There’s no stereotyping today’s "Please lie to me!" Republican voters. They are in our cities, our farmlands and all over our suburbs. They are rich, poor or comfortably middle class. You know them when you see them — maybe in the bathroom mirror every morning.