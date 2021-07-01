Column: Veto this sexually charged bill

The focus is to design a curriculum with an "intersectionality approach" and be centered on "behavioral outcomes". The age appropriateness of this material is subjective and, upon my personal review, often inappropriate and uncomfortable for me to read.

As SB818 was being debated in late May, I heard from several teachers in my Stateline district who had great concerns about the standards content and approach, as they will be answering to concerned parents. We have a teacher shortage in Illinois, so the likelihood that teachers who are not professional sex educators will be required to teach this newly developed curriculum in many schools in Illinois.

Perhaps one of the most discouraging parts of the curriculum this bill supports is the requirement that educators teach our children, who are not legally allowed to create accounts on dating sites, to: "safely use the internet, including social media, dating or relationship websites or applications and texting." Our youth should not be encouraged to explore the internet to learn about dating sites and sexual "health". These conversations should be conducted by parents with schools focusing on safety issues and reminding students that they may not lawfully visit these sites and participate in the services at their age.