Column: Trade war with China not over

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

But this deal does not resolve any of the issues underlying the dispute. China will still subsidize its industries and conduct practices tantamount to intellectual property theft. U.S. firms are deeply engaged, and in many cases dependent upon, exports to or imports from China. Indeed, Trump's insistence that China increase its purchases of U.S. products makes even more producers reliant on sales that are ultimately controlled or heavily influenced by the Chinese government. If those sales targets are met, this could give China more power in any future conflict as it will have more U.S. firms that will place pressure on Congress and the White House.

This makes the outcome of this year's presidential election extremely important for future U.S.-Chinese relations. Whoever wins will have to decide how to address these underlying issues, or even whether it is worth the price to address them at all.