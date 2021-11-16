Column: This season, life is good

A wise person once said that the key to being happy is thinking about the things that we have, rather than the things that we don’t have. Heading up this list is the gift of life itself, for which we should be thankful above all else.
In many different ways, last year was a brutal year for all of us, a year in which a vicious virus killed with abandon, claiming the lives of several hundred thousand people in this country alone, including several people we knew.
Yet we survived it. This year as Thanksgiving approaches, we would all do well to offer a special prayer of thanksgiving, expressing gratitude for the many blessings we have, including the gift of being alive.
My paternal grandfather, who lived until just a few days before his 88th birthday, was one of the most thankful people I have ever known. He was thankful for every day of life, noting that he had not expected to live as long as he did.
In a previous column, I shared the fact that on the first mission I was on while in the Navy, we just about bought the farm. When you look death in the eye and come out of it alive, it has a profound impact on how you view life. I am deeply thankful for every day of the life that I am privileged to live, never losing sight of the fact that my life came very close to ending a half century ago.
Being alive, though a prerequisite for experiencing anything else, is only part of the story. If there is a lesson to be learned from the pandemic, it is that even in times of difficulty, there are good things to be experienced. I was not able to do many of the things that I love to do, among them attending the concerts and recitals at Augustana College that I so greatly enjoy. However, that did not preclude other things that were very enjoyable.
One of my hobbies is wildlife photography. And you know what, social distancing is not a problem for wildlife photography. So I bought a new long lens for my camera and shot literally thousands of wildlife photos, only a small portion of which I posted on Facebook to share with friends.
And yes, though we experienced a good deal of family separation because of the pandemic and I was alone for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, I was able to do something that I thought I would never again have an opportunity to do – spend an entire year at our place in the mountains of Montana, which I had not done since I was a senior in high school. Among other things, I had the opportunity to see and photograph shooting stars and other spring flowers that I had not seen for years. Life can be good, even amidst trying and difficult times. Though it is somewhat of a cliché, there is a silver lining in every cloud.
This year is going to be a very special Thanksgiving because, unlike last year, my wife and I will be spending it together. It will be just the two of us. But we will be together, which is what will make it so special. We will probably order take-out for our Thanksgiving Day dinner. That will cut down on the hassle of meal preparation.
We will be spending Christmas together with our daughter, our son-in-law and our favorite (and only) grandson, who will be two by the time that Christmas arrives. It is going to be a very special Christmas. I have not seen them since the last week of July.
We have a lot about which to be thankful, including all of the good things we were able to experience and do during – and in spite of – the pandemic. Life is good.
Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.