Column: This season, life is good

A wise person once said that the key to being happy is thinking about the things that we have, rather than the things that we don’t have. Heading up this list is the gift of life itself, for which we should be thankful above all else.

In many different ways, last year was a brutal year for all of us, a year in which a vicious virus killed with abandon, claiming the lives of several hundred thousand people in this country alone, including several people we knew.

Yet we survived it. This year as Thanksgiving approaches, we would all do well to offer a special prayer of thanksgiving, expressing gratitude for the many blessings we have, including the gift of being alive.

My paternal grandfather, who lived until just a few days before his 88th birthday, was one of the most thankful people I have ever known. He was thankful for every day of life, noting that he had not expected to live as long as he did.

In a previous column, I shared the fact that on the first mission I was on while in the Navy, we just about bought the farm. When you look death in the eye and come out of it alive, it has a profound impact on how you view life. I am deeply thankful for every day of the life that I am privileged to live, never losing sight of the fact that my life came very close to ending a half century ago.