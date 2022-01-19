Column: The freedom from fear

There is a synagogue located on the block where I live, at which Friday night and Saturday services are protected by armed guards and traffic barriers. After a few years of walking my dog past such precautions, they seem normal. They are not. To those who attend the synagogue, these must be weekly reminders of the precariousness of Jewish life in America and in the nation's capital. And attacks such as the one Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Tex., demonstrate, once again, that the sharpened end of antisemitism can gouge anywhere.

The hostage grab by Malik Faisal Akram is being investigated as terrorism with possible international involvement. President Biden has declared it "an act of terror." A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the incident as "a terrible and antisemitic act of terrorism."

The use of the t-word is clearly intended to elevate the seriousness of the matter. But the continuing power and appeal of antisemitism also require some explanation. "We know that some people just don't like us," Rabbi Charles Cytron-Walker, who was among the four hostages taken, preached late last year. But why?