Column: Not young, but still idealistic

Freedom festivities filled with family, friends, food, flags and fireworks are taking place this weekend with extra fervor after a year fraught with ugliness and high emotion.
When thinking about our freedoms in the United States, I think the freedom of religion, speech, and the press could all fit into this quote by Albert Camus: "A free press can be good or bad, but, most certainly, without freedom a press will never be anything but bad.". If our speech, our religion or our press is controlled by our government they would all be bad as he states. I want those freedoms for all of us. I don’t want my freedom to oppress anyone else. I want freedom for all.
When I was young and idealistic, I had a dream of joining VISTA. At that time it was the domestic version of the Peace Corps. VISTA means Volunteers In Service To America and is now part of AmeriCorps.
Instead of following that dream after graduation from nursing school, I jumped on the bandwagon of employment, marriage and children. I once bemoaned the fact that I had not followed that dream, stating that I had considered it a missed mission opportunity. The wise woman with whom I was speaking set me straight by telling me that my mission opportunities were still abundant. She said that your mission field starts wherever your feet hit the ground when you get out of bed.
Her words had a huge impact on how I went about my ordinary days from then on. I consider every moment an opportunity to serve.
So many years have passed since I gave up my dream to be of service to America, but many years have also passed since I decided I would be of service to whatever part of America I encountered each day.
One stormy winter night I went to the airport to pick up a sister-in-law who was arriving for the holidays. When she got into the car she announced she had a stranded stranger who needed shelter for the night. Of course I welcomed him into our home and was excited to learn that he had just finished his volunteer time in AmeriCorps. I listened with awe to the stories he shared and remembered my long ago dream. His idealism produced a sense of pride in my fellow Americans and in those who choose to serve our country in whatever way works the best for them. It made me think of part of the inscription on the Statue of Liberty plaque, and I wondered how I could be lady liberty to others.
What could I do to help those who are tired, poor and yearning to breathe free? I determined that for my situation I could certainly be of service to those who are tired; I had just offered shelter and a "camping bed." But, more realistically, I knew I would most often come in contact with people who are tired and poor of spirit; people who are yearning to breathe free from whatever chaotic circumstances they are experiencing. I know how to provide service for those people. I had been doing it for years by being a friend, a listener, a comforter.
Now, instead of being young and idealistic, I am old, yet still idealistic. I see red, white and blue flapping on a flagpole, I smell the explosions that cause the sparkling illuminations in the sky. I hear the awe-filled laughter of young and old alike, and I realize that I want to continue to provide service to my America. I want to do whatever I am able, to bring liberty and justice for all.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.