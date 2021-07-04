Column: Not young, but still idealistic

So many years have passed since I gave up my dream to be of service to America, but many years have also passed since I decided I would be of service to whatever part of America I encountered each day.

One stormy winter night I went to the airport to pick up a sister-in-law who was arriving for the holidays. When she got into the car she announced she had a stranded stranger who needed shelter for the night. Of course I welcomed him into our home and was excited to learn that he had just finished his volunteer time in AmeriCorps. I listened with awe to the stories he shared and remembered my long ago dream. His idealism produced a sense of pride in my fellow Americans and in those who choose to serve our country in whatever way works the best for them. It made me think of part of the inscription on the Statue of Liberty plaque, and I wondered how I could be lady liberty to others.