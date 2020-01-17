Column: MLB whistleblower deserves applause, not criticism

Then, she dug herself an even deeper hole.

"This wasn't something MLB naturally investigated," Mendoza said. "It came from within. It was a player that was a part of it, that benefited from it during the regular season when he was a part of that team. That, when I first heard about it, it hits you like any teammate would. It's something that you don't do. I totally get telling your future teammates, helping them win, letting people know, but to go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it's hard to swallow."

What a crock.

If Fiers hadn't made his on-the-record allegations to a journalist, there's a very good chance the world never would have known the full extent of the scam.

If there's one thing that sports leagues and pretty much any for-profit business try to avoid, it's embarrassing publicity. We'll never know how thorough the investigation would've been if baseball officials had known it was all on the down low, but history is filled with foul deeds that went largely unpunished until a whistleblower bravely went public with the truth.

Chances are, AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhnow, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán would still have jobs.