Column: Madigan on the ropes?

"This email is horrific and troubling," said Rep. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). "Since when should someone be rewarded for covering up a rape? Women deserve respect not cover-ups. The Champaign County state's attorney and people with the proper authority should open up an investigation and start handing out subpoenas to get to the bottom of this."

After some initial hesitation, the state's attorney (a Democrat) has agreed to investigate and claimed Friday that she was working with the state attorney general, the state police and the US Attorney in her area.

I would add, we also need to know if those "Jones' ghost workers" are still on the state payroll and who put them there and who this "Jones" is. I have my suspicions, but that's all.

McClain was Speaker Madigan's top guy for decades. He acted in Madigan's name the entire time. Madigan has denied knowledge of anything in that 2012 McClain email. But it just seems unlikely to me that his top advisor apparently had significant dirt on the Quinn administration and he was kept totally in the dark. Proving otherwise, however, could be very difficult if not impossible.

When George Ryan was elected governor, I said his friends would damage him much more than his enemies. That eventually happened to Ryan and it's clear to anyone with eyes that the same thing is happening to Madigan.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

