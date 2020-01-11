Column: Long layoff, regional dominance tarnish title game

Therefore, every championship game except the first has featured some combination of Clemson and/or the SEC.

No surprise, said Chris Fowler, who will be calling the title game for ESPN.

"Population base for the talent. Pretty simple," he said this week. "It's simply the concentration of youth football, high school football is so important, the pool of players is so large, and the commitment of resources to programs down there, other than a few exceptions outside of the South ... by and large more resources, more players down there, and I don't think it's going to change anytime soon."

Compare the relatively closed club that is the college football postseason with the free-for-all produced by its hoops counterparts.

Over the last six years, 19 schools from nine conferences — and every corner of the country — have reached the men's basketball Final Four.

Five teams have been fortunate enough to make two appearances. No one else has gotten there more than once.