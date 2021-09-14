Column: Level the playing field

"[W]e are of the opinion that as used in the constitution ... the provision that districts shall be formed of ... compact territory means that [they] ... must be closely united, territorially."

Under that definition two intersecting roads could be deemed "compact." Certainly where they intersect, they are "closely united, territorially." But nobody except a political hack in the legislature or on the bench would say that I-80 and I-74 are "compact" because the are "closely united" at their point of intersection.

The drafters of the Illinois Constitution of 1970 were fully aware of what the 1895 Illinois Supreme Court had done when they reinserted the "compact" requirement into the Constitution of 1970. But they again failed to define "compact." So the legislature, and the court following its earlier precedent, have once again ignored the plain meaning of the word — just as they did in 1895.