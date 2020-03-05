Column: English learners deserve equal treatment

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan, pro-immigrant think tank, recently published a paper on this topic titled "The Patchy Landscape of State English Learner Policies under ESSA." The paper details how well the Every Student Succeeds Act — which replaced No Child Left Behind in 2015 — has delivered on the promise to bring new rigor to the education of English learners.

Spoiler alert: There's a long way to go.

To start, ESSA required states to develop standardized entry and exit procedures to determine which students qualify to receive ELL services and which students are no longer in need of those extra supports.

Across the country, implementation of standards remains patchy, but at least there now exists enough consistency in how ELL students are identified in nationwide school systems to tease out what needs improvement — a major upgrade to how things operated five years ago.

The most important takeaway is that better data is needed. Right now, school districts are allowed to combine the academic outcomes of current and former ELL students, with the effect of artificially inflating current ELL scores with those from students who have been reclassified as proficient in English. And full reclassification of students obscures whether the students maintain their proficiency over time.