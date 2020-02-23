Column: Democrats are letting Sanders off easy

And speaking of political malpractice, how is it even possible that Bloomberg did not come prepared to answer the tough questions he had to know he would face? On the stop-and-frisk policy Bloomberg championed, he mumbled aimlessly about the New York murder rate before finally saying, as if he'd just remembered, that "I've apologized. I've asked for forgiveness."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Bloomberg was even more flummoxed when Warren pressed him relentlessly about his history of sexist remarks and the non-disclosure agreements that silenced women who received financial settlements from his company. "Maybe they didn't like a joke I told" is hardly exculpatory.

On climate change — which Bloomberg Philanthropies last year pledged half a billion dollars to combat — Bloomberg was sharper and more specific than any of the others. Overall, however, he had a pretty awful night.

But did Bloomberg's shaky performance disqualify him in the eyes of Democratic primary voters, as his competitors seemed to hope? I doubt it. He made a mess, but he has until March 3 to clean it up. He can far outspend all the other campaigns put together on television, online and social media advertising in California, Texas and the other Super Tuesday states. All he has to do is avoid another fiasco at next week's debate in South Carolina.