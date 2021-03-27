Column: A look under the hood at rising gas prices

Economic activity in other major energy-consuming countries, particularly China, has also increased. Consequently, the price of a barrel of crude is hovering around $60, nearly double what it was a year ago.

Refining is the second-largest cost, making up a quarter of the retail price for gasoline. The recent severe cold snap in the Gulf Coast not only reduced domestic crude production by 10%, it also knocked 20% of the entire country’s refining capacity offline.

In addition, spring is the season for refineries to retool their operations to switch from winter blends of gasoline to summer blends. The summer blend reduces smog-forming components when fuel evaporates more quickly in warmer weather. It’s also more expensive to make, adding 5 to 15 cents to the price depending on the region as states have different standards.

Federal and state taxes, on average, add another 30 cents per gallon and make up 22% of the retail price. In theory, the gas tax is an efficient user fee to maintain the National Highway System. In practice, however, special interests siphon off gas tax dollars for projects like public transit, where the merits of the project should be evaluated and paid for at the state or local level.