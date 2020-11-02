Column: A leader through transformation

On the subject of economic dislocation, it is hard for Trump supporters to dismiss Biden as some kind of snooty "elite" who knows nothing about them — whatever the president tells them to the contrary. Biden was born in Scranton, Pa., and has lived his whole adult life (except his years as vice president) in Delaware, a state that has seen its auto and steel industries contract or leave town. The policies that Biden and a Democratic Congress pledge to enact would greatly benefit the White working class. Biden has a decent chance of convincing at least some Trump voters that a progressive economic agenda could work for them.

Many people might not know what a policy wonk Biden is at heart. This characteristic is important because of the damage Trump and his crew of vandals have done to the executive branch. Not only have they made it difficult for vital organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency to fulfill their assigned missions, but they have also perverted others like the Department of Homeland Security, using them to torment children. Biden understands, in detail, how the government is supposed to work. He can fix it.