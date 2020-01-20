Column: A heaven for cats

A few days back I killed a cat, a beautiful calico kitten, about five pounds. Driving the two-lane between my place and a nearby town I saw the cat in the middle of the oncoming lane, struggling to stand, struggling to simply go on doing what she had been doing before tragedy struck, crossing a road. She had been run over by a vehicle.

This is not the first time I’ve been in this situation. A number of years ago I encountered the same thing on the same road, only that time I scooped her up, talked to her a lot, wrapped her in a towel, and took her to a local veterinarian, wherein the jerk charged me well over a hundred dollars to put the unknown cat to sleep.

I’m a firm believer in the notion that if you cause another creature harm, whether intentionally or not, you own that creature’s pain and you need to do something merciful to stop the pain. In this case there was no fixing this beautiful furry thing, so I turned my car around and ran over her, quickly ending her pain and then I put her body in a ditch so that other creatures might feed off her and live. I also checked with the folks in the closest house: not their cat.