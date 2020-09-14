Colona awaits presentation on new fiber optic network

WHAT WE KNOW: Businesses and homes are relying on the internet for a larger percentage of what they do and the capabilities are sometimes lacking.
WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack reported to the city council Monday that he'd sat in on meetings involving two different fiber optics networks in the last two weeks. He said the United Township school district and its feeder schools, including Colona, are looking at forming the "Blink wifi network" using MidAmerican utility poles to mount 1,205 access points or hotspots. A total of 180 would be located in Colona. "The problem is the cost is $4.3 million," said Lack. He said Colona's cost would be $568,000, whether the school had to pay, the city pad to pay or there was some combination of the two. "My understanding is it would be free to residents," he added. There would also be an annual maintenance fee. Lack said the network is looking into adding local colleges and universities and tapping into tax-increment financing funds. The second meeting was with Joe Solerno of Metronet, which is trying to expand its fiber optic network in Illinois. Metronet would be looking for homes and businesses to subscribe, and there would be no cost to the city. They would offer internet, telephone and television services. The installation period would take four to five months. The firm plans to have a representative at the council's Sept. 28 meeting.
WHAT'S NEXT: City officials' salaries will go up after the next election following a close vote of the council Monday. Lack, who is not running for re-election, made the proposal to increase the mayor's salary by $100 per month to $500 per month, to raise the aldermen's pay by $25 per month to $200 per month and to raise the city clerk's salary by $50 per month to $400 per month. Voting yes were Amanda Stablein, Tom Jones, Debara Shady-Dahl and Lack; voting no were Mike King and Tom Feliksiak; Rich Holman voted present. "It's been since prior to 1997 that city officials had an increase," said Lack. "Employees have all gotten raises over the years, and these city officials put a lot of time in, and this would only go into effect after the election."
