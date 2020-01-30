Men’s basketball
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Michigan State;8;2;16;5
Illinois;8;2;16;5
Maryland;7;3;17;4
Rutgers;7;3;16;5
Iowa;6;4;15;6
Penn State;5;4;15;5
Indiana;5;5;15;6
Wisconsin;5;5;12;9
Minnesota;5;6;11;10
Purdue;4;6;11;10
Ohio State;3;6;13;7
Michigan;3;6;12;8
Nebraska;2;8;7;14
Northwestern;1;9;6;14
Today's games
Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, noon
Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Sunday's game
Illinois at Iowa, noon
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;7;0;18;1
Kansas;6;1;17;3
West Virginia;4;3;16;4
Texas Christian;4;3;13;7
Texas Tech;4;3;13;7
Oklahoma;3;4;13;7
Texas;3;4;13;7
Iowa State;2;5;9;11
Kansas State;2;5;9;11
Oklahoma State;0;7;10;10
Today's games
Iowa State at Texas, 1 p.m.
Kansas State at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Christian at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Northern Iowa;7;2;18;3
Bradley;6;3;15;7
Loyola;6;3;14;8
Southern Illinois;6;3;12;10
Drake;5;4;15;7
Indiana State;5;4;12;8
Valparaiso;4;5;11;11
Missouri State;4;5;10;12
Illinois State;2;7;7;14
Evansville;0;9;9;13
Today's games
Northern Iowa at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Drake, 5 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
CCIW
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Elmhurst;8;2;17;2
North Central;8;2;15;4
Augustana;7;3;13;6
Illinois Wesleyan;6;3;12;6
Wheaton;6;3;12;6
Carthage;4;6;12;7
Carroll;2;8;9;10
North Park;2;8;4;15
Millikin;1;9;4;15
Today's games
Millikin at Augustana, 7 p.m.
North Park at North Central, 7 p.m.
Wheaton at Elmhurst, 4 p.m.
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Top 25
Friday's results
No. 2 Baylor 64, Texas 44
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, late
No. 16 Arizona 92, No. 8 UCLA 66
Creighton 63, No. 11 DePaul 61
No. 19 Arizona State 76, Southern Cal 75 (3OT)
No. 24 Missouri State 90, Bradley 56
Missouri Valley
Friday's results
Northern Iowa 70, Loyola 50
Drake 87, Valparaiso 66
Missouri State 90, Bradley 56
Illinois State 62, Southern Illinois 54
Indiana State 68, Evansville 58
Northern Iowa 70, Loyola Chicago 50
Northern Iowa -- Karli Rucker 6-13 1-2 1 15, Abby Gerrits 4-10 0-0 0 10, Megan Maahs 4-9 0-0 2 9, Cynthia Wolf 3-7 2-3 2 9, Heidi Hillyard 2-5 2-2 0 7, Bre Gunnels 2-3 1-1 0 5, Nicole Kroeger 2-3 0-0 3 5, Cailyn Morgan 1-1 1-2 2 4, Rose Simon-Ressler 1-1 0-0 2 3, Kristina Cavey 1-4 1-2 0 3, Kiana Barney 0-1 0-0 0 0, Totals 26-57 8-12 12 70.
Loyola Chicago -- Tiara Wallace 5-8 0-0 0 10, Allison Day 3-11 0-0 2 6, Abby O'Connor 3-10 0-0 1 6, Sam Galanopoulos 2-6 2-3 3 6, Ella Rice 2-5 0-0 2 5, Jala Johnson 1-7 3-5 1 5, Julia Hoefling 2-4 1-2 0 5, Alexis Meyer 2-3 0-0 2 4, Kat Nolan 1-3 0-0 4 3, Janae Gonzales 0-4 0-0 0 0, Anna Brown 0-0 0-0 3 0, Totals 21-61 6-10 18 50.
LUC;8;10;13;19;--;50
NIU;18;25;12;15;--;70
Three-point goals -- UNI 10-28, (Rucker 2-5, Gerrits 2-7, Kroeger 1-2, Maahs 1-2, Morgan 1-1, Simon-Ressler 1-1, Wolf 1-4, Hillyard 1-3); LUC 2-13, (Rice 1-2, Nolan 1-1, Day 0-1, Gonzales 0-2, O'Connor 0-3, Wallace 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Galanopoulos 0-1, Hoefling 0-1). Assists -- UNI 14, (Simon-Ressler 3); LUC 9, (Wallace 4). Rebounds -- UNI 27, (Wolf 10); LUC 30, (Day 6, O'Connor 6). Blocks -- UNI 8, (Wolf 3); LUC 6, (Wallace 2). Steals -- UNI 5, (Wolf 2); LUC 4, (Day 2). Turnovers -- UNI 10, (Simon-Ressler 3); LUC 11, (Galanopoulos 4).
Wrestling
Iowa 19, Penn State 17
125 – Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall Brandon Meredith, 16-1 in 3:17; 133 – Roman Bravo-Young (PS) injury default Austin DeSanto; 141 – Nick Lee (PS) tech. fall Carter Happel, 20-5 in 5:53; 149 – Pat Lugo (IA) dec. Jarod Verkleeren, 6-1; 157 – Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Bo Pipher, 6-1; 165 – Vincenzo Joseph (PS) dec. Alex Marinelli, 7-5; 174 – Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. Mark Hall, 11-6; 184 – Aaron Brooks (PS) dec. Abe Assad, 7-3; 197 – Jacob Warner (IA) dec. Shakur Rasheed, 4-2; 285 – Tony Cassioppi (IA) dec. Seth Nevills, 7-0. Records – Penn State 7-2, 4-1; Iowa 9-0, 6-0. A – 14,905