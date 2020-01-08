College report: St. Ambrose women nearly top No. 10 St. Xavier on the road

Prep girls basketball

Mercer County 43, United 25: Karli Stineman scored a game-high 15 points for Mercer County (14-5), which led 15-3 after one quarter and 30-8 at halftime in the Lincoln Trail Conference home win. Maggie Harrison (10 points) also reached double figures for the Golden Eagles. Luci Kane led United (5-12) with nine points.

Prep wrestling

E-P splits duals: Erie-Prophetstown fell to triangular host Dakota, 66-6, and topped Sterling Newman, 54-15, in dual action. Just four matches were contested against Newman, with E-P's Peyton Ivey (120 pounds) earning a pin in 20 seconds. E-P benefited from eight Newman forfeits.

Women's basketball

St. Xavier 83, St Ambrose 80: On the road, against a 10th-ranked St. Xavier squad that has not lost in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season, the Fighting Bees had two shots to take the lead in the final minute Wednesday.

Neither fell.

Despite 25 points from Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski, St. Ambrose fell to St. Xavier as the Cougars moved to 10-0 in league play.