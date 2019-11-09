Women's basketball
Augustana 59, Luther 58: Maddie Murillo converted a three-point play with less than 2 1/2 minutes left to break a tie game and Augustana hung on for its first win of the season Saturday afternoon at the Carver Center.
Former Rock Island standout Justice Edell had a team-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists for Augustana (1-1). Alexis Jones chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Luther (0-2) had a chance to win the game, but Coranda Vickerman's 3-point try missed the mark at the horn.
Augustana had nine different players score in the game. It limited Luther to 33 percent shooting, including 3 of 20 from beyond the arc.
Mount Mercy 85, St. Ambrose 77: Mount Mercy built a 13-point lead at halftime and did enough to hold on in the second half to beat St. Ambrose at the Hennessey Rec Center in Cedar Rapids.
Sofia Popp had 24 points for Mount Mercy (1-2).
Charlotte Flynn led three St. Ambrose players in double figures with 24 points. Kylie Wroblewski and Jamie Martens each had 14 points.
The Queen Bees (2-2) shot just 9 of 30 in the opening half before shooting at a 61-percent clip in the closing two quarters.
Men's basketball
Black Hawk 59, Arkansas State Mid-South 58: Terry Ford hit an 8-foot runner with less than a second remaining Saturday to lift Black Hawk past 21st-ranked Arkansas State Mid-South at the John Wood Classic in Quincy.
The Braves (3-2) trailed by four in the final minute before Ben Buresh buried a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left. Jayin Trumbull recorded a steal on the press to give the Braves the ball to set up Ford's game winner.
Derek Tipler led Black Hawk with 11 points.