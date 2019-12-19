COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Michigan State's Langford has season-ending foot surgery

Wiseman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

This decision ends Wiseman's tumultuous college career and his battles with the NCAA. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation's best, but he had been serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.

"We wish nothing but the best for James in his future endeavors as he follows his dreams," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. "He will truly be missed."

University of Memphis officials said in a statement that Wiseman's announcement was disappointing.

"The UofM supports James and his family in his decision to leave to prepare for the 2020 NBA draft and will continue to follow James in what will certainly prove to be a successful career," official said in the statement.

The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Although Hardaway wasn't Memphis' coach at the time, the NCAA ruled the payment wasn't allowed counting him as a booster for giving $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university's sports hall of fame.