St. Ambrose (1-0) at Marian (0-0)
Site: St. Vincent Field, Indianapolis
Time: 12:05 p.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Twitter updates: @BobbyMetcalf88
Series: Marian leads 2-0.
Game notes: Marian comes into the Mid-States Football Association crossover game ranked No. 7 in the NAIA preseason poll. … Both previous games in this set have been lopsided affairs, Marian winning 52-0 last year and 61-24 in 2017. … Like SAU, Marian had a game with Lindenwood-Belleville canceled when the St. Louis-area school dropped the program in July. … The Knights are coming off a 10-1 2018 campaign. … Marian returns RB Charles Salary, who rushed for 1,319 yards last year, and defensive lineman Mac Dutra, who had eight sacks. … Marian assistant coach Clay Emmrich was a former assistant at Augustana. … SAU has its home opener next Saturday when Siena Heights comes to Brady Street Stadium for a 1 p.m. MSFA crossover game.
Iowa (2-0) at Iowa State (1-0)
Site: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
Time: 3 p.m. TV: FS1
Radio: WOC-AM 1420 (Iowa); KBOB-AM 1170 (ISU)
Twitter: @TheIowaHawkeyes; @CycloneFB
Series: Iowa leads the all-time set 44-22.
Game notes: The teams are playing for the Cy-Hawk Trophy, which Iowa possesses after last year's 13-3 home victory. … Iowa has won the last four meetings. … Iowa is ranked No. 19 in this week's AP poll. ISU opened the season at No. 25, but fell into the first team receiving votes slot after squeaking out a 29-26 (3OT) victory over Northern Iowa two weeks ago. … The Cyclones come into this game after having last week off. … DE A.J. Epenesa leads an Iowa defense that ranks second in the B1G in scoring defense (7.0), total defense (185.0), and passing defense (116.5). Epenesa had one sack and four quarterback hurries in Week 2 and led the B1G and ranked ninth in the country with 10.5 sacks in 2018. … Hawkeye QB Nate Stanley has six touchdown passes and no interceptions in 2019. He has 58 career touchdowns passes, third all-time in program history. He trails Chuck Long (74) and Drew Tate (61) on the all-time list. … JaQuan Bailey needs one sack to become Iowa State's all-time sack leader. He has 18.5. ... Iowa is off next week before hosting Middle Tennessee State in the final non-conference game. Game time is still TBD. … Iowa State hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday at 11 a.m. in the team's final non-conference game before Big 12 play.
Eastern Michigan (1-1) at Illinois (2-0)
Site: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Time: 11 a.m. TV: BTN
Radio: Illinois: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230;
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: This is the first football meeting between the two.
Game notes: Illinois is trying to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2011, when the Illini won their first six games. … The Illini are 28-6 in August/September home games dating back to the start of the 2007 season. … The 2-0 start can be attributed to solid play on both sides of the ball. However, the Illini's defense has been particularly stout with head coach Lovie Smith now in charge on that side. The Illini allowed just 10 rushing yards in a 31-23 victory at UConn last week and rank seventh in FBS for the season at 37.0 ypg allowed. Illinois ranks third in FBS in both sacks per game (5.5) and TFLs per game (12.0). Illinois had 12.0 TFLs in both games this season. It is the first time since at least 2000 that Illinois had 24+ TFLs in the first two games of the season. … The Illini open Big Ten play next Saturday, hosting Nebraska at 7 p.m. (BTN).