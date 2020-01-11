COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Western Illinois 86, Denver 80: Ben Pyle scored 21 points, matching his career high, and Western Illinois dominated the first half and held on for the home Summit League victory.
Pyle hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Leathernecks (5-10, 2-3 Summit League), who led 50-35 at halftime. Zion Young had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Kobe Webster scored 17 with four assists. C.J. Duff had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from distance.
Jase Townsend topped the Pioneers (4-15, 0-5) with 28 points, one off his career high. Ade Murphy added 14 points, while freshman Robert Jones scored 13 with seven rebounds.
Denver shot 52% overall but just 27% from 3-point range (4 of 15). Western Illinois shot 50% from the floor (28 of 56) and from distance (12 of 24). The Pioneers won the rebound battle 31-25.
Indiana State 65, Illinois State 52: Jake LaRavia recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Indiana State to the home Missouri Valley Conference victory.
Indiana State scored the first eight points, led 29-21 at halftime and by as many as 18 points (63-45) in the second half.
Tyreke Key had 17 points and eight rebounds for Indiana State (9-6, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive home game. Jordan Barnes added 12 points. Cooper Neese had 10 points for the Sycamores.
DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (6-10, 1-3). Jaycee Hillsman added nine rebounds.