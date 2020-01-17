COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MSU's Winston sets record, No. 15 Spartans top Wisconsin 67-55

Cassius Winston had six points and four assists to give him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat Wisconsin 67-55 Friday night.
The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue.
The Badgers (11-7, 4-3) trailed the entire game, but went on a 13-0 run with Nate Reuvers scoring 11 points to cut their deficit to six points early in the second half.
Michigan State pulled away with balanced scoring and stingy defense, building a 63-39 lead.
Shortly thereafter, Winston threw an alley-oop lob to Xavier Tillman, giving him four assists in the game and 817 in his career. Former Spartan Mateen Cleaves, who attended the game, ended his national championship-winning career with 816 assists in 2000.
Tillman had 15 points and nine rebounds, Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry scored 13 points apiece and reserve Rocket Watts added 11 points.
Reuvers scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting and Kobe King had 10 points for the Badgers, who shot poorly early and didn't recover, making just 36% of their shots.
NOTES
Howland fined $25,000: Mississippi State coach Ben Howland received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.
SEC officials said Howland violated a league bylaw that prohibits coaches, players and support personnel from offering public criticism of officials or for making public any specific communication with the league office related to officiating.
Howland said during a Monday news conference that he spoke with SEC coordinator of men's basketball officials Mark Whitehead about "a number of calls" that were made in Saturday's Mississippi State-LSU game. Howland said Whitehead acknowledged that a foul should have been assessed against LSU on one particular play in which no foul was called.
LSU edged Mississippi State 60-59 when Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point arc at the buzzer.
SEC officials said future violations of the league's code of ethics may result in additional penalties, including a game suspension.
Fines levied against schools and individuals in the SEC are directed to a fund supporting the league's postgraduate scholarship program.
Mississippi State (10-6, 1-3 SEC) hosts Georgia (11-5, 1-2) today.