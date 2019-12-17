Colleen Kenney, so., Alleman, Libero
View Comments

Colleen Kenney, so., Alleman, Libero

  • Updated
Colleen Kenney, Metro Volleyball

Colleen Kenney, Alleman

224 digs, 29 aces, 26 kills and 15 assists

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News