You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coby Schultz, jr., Orion, RB/WR/LB
View Comments

Coby Schultz, jr., Orion, RB/WR/LB

  • Updated
Coby Schultz

Schultz

First team All-Three Rivers Rock and IHSFCA 2A All-State honorable mention, rushed for 522 yards and 4 TDs, had 45 receptions for 631 yards and 10 TDs, added 51 tackles and 2 interceptions.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News