Co-Players of the Year: Mackenzie Grafton, sr., Orion, OH and Sarah Jacobsen, sr., Orion, OH

Orion High School seniors Mackenzie Grafton and Sarah Jacobsen are the 2019 Dispatch-Argus Area Volleyball Players of the Year.

Both first team All-Three Rivers West (Jacobsen a unanimous pick), Grafton had a season-record 93 aces with 281 digs, 266 kills and 32 blocks; Jacobsen tallied 355 kills, 295 digs, 55 aces and 21 blocks.

