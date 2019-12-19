You are the owner of this article.
Co-Players of the Year: Coltin Quagliano, Jr. QB/DB, Annawan-Wethersfield; and Drake VanHyfte, Sr. OT/LB, Annawan-Wethersfield

Annawan-Wethersfield senior Drake VanHyfte and junior Coltin Quagliano are the 2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Football Players of the Year.

Both unanimous first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference and IHSFCA 1A All-State (VanHyfte first team, Quagliano honorable mention), Quagliano completed 170 of 272 passes (62.5 percent) for 3,087 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing for 694 yards and 5 TDs; VanHyfte had 163 total tackles (81 solo, 82 assist) with 38 TFLs and 5 sacks and had 52 impact blocks on the offensive line.

