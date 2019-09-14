Bonnie and Mike Jacobs, representing the Deacons and Deaconess and Mothers Ministries at Second Baptist Church (SBC) in Rock Island, are asking for gently-used clothing, coats and shoes for the church’s Free Clothing Give-Away from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, in the SBC Family Life Center, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. Clothing items may be left at the Family Life Center from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, and Tuesday, Sept. 18. A sign-up sheet for volunteers to help at the Clothing Give-Away will be left in the entryway. The event is being held in conjunction with the church’s mobile food bank in the parking lot on Sept. 19.
