At its Rally Day, the Church of Peace United Church of Christ, 1114 12th St., Rock Island, will welcome its pastor, the Rev. Mariah Marlin-Warfield, from her sabbatical Sunday, Sept. 8.
The public is welcome to Rally Day, which will include a scavenger hunt for kids at 9:30 a.m. and an extended fellowship time 9:30-10:30 a.m., with activities for everyone. Worship at 10:30 a.m. will include the Gathering of Waters from summer travels as the congregation comes back together for a new season.
After worship, fellowship continues with a potluck, and cake will be provided.
For more information, call 309-788-6357 or visit go to www.ChurchofPeaceUCC.org.