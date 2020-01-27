3. Chris Tarpley, “The Piano Man”

You are the owner of this article.
Christ Tarpley, “The Piano Man,” will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. It’s $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, The Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.

