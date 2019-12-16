Child seriously hurt in early morning East Moline fire

EAST MOLINE — A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured in an Iowa City hospital after being rescued from a house fire Monday.

The boy and a 16-year-old were asleep in the basement of the family home in the 2500 block of 7 1/2 Street, East Moline, when a fire broke out.

They were awakened by the heat from a blanket burning on a bed. According to the East Moline Fire Department, the older boy tried get the younger one out of bed. He got him to the main floor before being forced to escape through a bedroom window and then notifying a neighbor to call 911.

The East Moline Fire Department got the call at 7:37 a.m.

The older boy was cut going through the window and taken to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.

The basement fire spread to main-floor bedrooms.

Firefighters entered the front and back doors searching for the younger boy.

He was eventually found in a closet. The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center, too, before being moved to a hospital in Iowa City.

An electric space heater is suspected to have caused the fire, according to Fire Chief Robert DeFrance.