Chicago Cubs keeping options open with season on the horizon

CHICAGO (AP) — When it comes to Kris Bryant, or any other Chicago Cubs star on the precipice of free agency, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein is hoping for the best.

He also is working on the alternative.

That's about all he can say at the moment.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, perhaps more than ever before, Epstein said Friday the team is "more active on the phone this January" than it had been in previous years. He also declared Chicago could bring back largely the same group after failing to make the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014.

"Sometimes you're only one phone call away from signing a guy to a long-term contract. Sometimes you're one incoming call away from a deal," Epstein said on the first day of the team's annual fan convention. "What's most likely is status quo.

"It's hard to get long-term extensions done. It's hard to get trades done, and we have what we feel is a pretty good club. We're trying to compete this year and we're not in the position where we have to do anything."