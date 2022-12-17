Cheese is a beautiful tuxedo girl. She is super friendly and would make anyone a wonderful companion. She will soon... View on PetFinder
Cheese
The crash remains under investigation.
A woman was killed Tuesday after she was struck by a vehicle on Davenport's East Locust Street, police said in a news release.
Davenport School Board votes on school closures.
A Davenport sex offender on lifetime parole is facing a sentence of life in prison after he was arrested Monday by Davenport Police for allegedly sexually abusing a woman.
A look at this year's All-Western Illinois football team, which is led by Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”
A Moline man is facing a prison sentence of 12 years after a Scott County jury on Wednesday found him guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2020.
Police say two people stole three bald eagles from the porch of a Rock Island home, even bringing their own tools to remove the bolted-down birds.
Two men — one on parole in Illinois for vehicular hijacking — face charges after Bettendorf Police caught them Wednesday driving around in a stolen Chrysler van.
This week's Illinois Pacesetter is Moline's Owen Freeman. The Iowa commit has shot 91% from the floor in three WB6 contests, but he's more than a basketball player. Read: