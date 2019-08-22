Crafted Quad Cities will host its fifth indie arts festival, OMG BeckyFest, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall of the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
This free shopping event features over 120 vendors from the Q-C and all over the Midwest selling unique handcrafted items and vintage finds. Twelve kid makers will have their own booths with handmade items ranging from sewn cat toys to green cleaning products to original paintings.
Concessions, including alcoholic beverage sales, are being provided by the RiverCenter. Live acoustic music will be provided by Bobby Ray Bunch on Friday, and Saturday by Mo Carter 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and Doug Brundies (1:30-3:30 p.m.)
The event is part of Downtown Davenport’s Alternating Currents festival (alternatingcurrentsqc.com). Further information, including vendor profiles, can be found at facebook.com/omgbeckyfest.
After Beckyfest, Crafted QC will close to prepare for a move next door to the restored first floor of EXIT Realty Fireside, at 221 E. 2nd St. (formerly Veit’s Vettes). The new location will re-open Oct. 1.
Crafted QC started in 2015 at 217 E. 2nd St., with 400 square feet and 13 artists. The shop is now over 1,200 square feet with 100-plus artists represented a retail shop and classroom in Downtown Davenport. “We believe art shapes our lives, gives color to our souls,” according to its Facebook page. “We believe small shops give our community character.”
The store will have a sale through Saturday, open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.