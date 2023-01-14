 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlie Chaplin

View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport man charged for kicking, beating chained dog

Davenport man charged for kicking, beating chained dog

A Davenport man currently on probation in Scott County for domestic abuse and conditional discharge in Rock Island County for stalking was arrested Friday after police allege he kicked and beat a chained dog, breaking the animal’s jaw and causing other injuries that required treatment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News