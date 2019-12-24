Chad Hollmer named head men's soccer coach at St. Ambrose

DAVENPORT — Since 2010, Jon Mannall coached both the men's and women's soccer programs at St. Ambrose University.

That changed this week as St. Ambrose University Director of Athletics Mike Holmes named Chad Hollmer as the university's men's soccer coach.

Mannall will continue coaching the women's program which he has done since the 2003 campaign.

"There is no question that a single person trying to run two soccer programs with the size of our rosters in a formidable task," Holmes said. "Having someone like Chad who will be able to take over our men's program will give those players a coach who will have a dedicated focus on the men's program. Simultaneously, we are benefitting our women's soccer team by allowing Coach Mannall to commit all of his efforts to it."

Hollmer spent the 2019 season as an assistant coach with the SAU men's and women's soccer programs. He has previous collegiate head coaching experience after leading the Clarke men's soccer team for three years from 2016-18.

The Davenport native spent two separate stints at St. Ambrose. He worked as a graduate assistant with the SAU women's soccer team in 2009 and 2010 before returning as the full-time assistant coach in 2019.