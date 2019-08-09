The dog days of summer are nearing their tail end, and you can bring your pup to party on Saturday – which includes a doggy swimsuit competition – at the Dog Dayz of Summer Beach Pawty & Dog Wash, presented by K9 Kindness Rescue, Inc.
Held for the first time since 2016, the dogs will be let out in the parking lot of Davenport’s Merrill Lynch building, 4550 E. 53rd St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Your canine pal can be treated to $5-$20 dog washes (depending on the size of the dog), $20 microchipping, $5 nail trims and a photo portrait.
The event will also feature a raffle drawing, local craft items for sale, face painting for kids and food for purchase. The swimsuit competition is at 12:30 p.m.
Every dollar raised will support routine veterinary treatments and any necessary medical treatments for all dogs in the care of K9 Kindness. Most of these animals have been rescued from high-risk shelters regionally and across the country, and K9 Kindness works to ensure every pup has the care they deserve before they’re adopted into forever homes, according to an event release.
The 2019 Beach Pawty is sponsored by Nehlsen Communications, Russell and Midwest Trauma Services. Since 2004, K9 Kindness Rescue (based at 4208 N. Division St., Davenport) has served portions of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin, with a focus on the Q-C area. Any veterinary care that dogs need is done before home placement.
For more information or to volunteer, foster or adopt, visit K9KindnessRescue.org.