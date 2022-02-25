Interested in adopting? Visit us in person at 2802 W Central Park Ave in Davenport, IA Mondays or Wednesdays 11am... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday morning indicate the Moline teen died from a traumatic blunt head injury.
At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday night.
A 16-year-old girl died Saturday night from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Moline.
Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place him in a secure setting because of his mental disability.
CHAMPAIGN — Seconds before Geneseo High School freshman Zachary Montez stepped on the mat for his third place bout at the state wrestling finals, coach Jon Murray walked off the arena floor.
A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Logan Paul Voss and Ashleigh Decker decided to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday with a visit to Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Davenport.
Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Nikiforov, who spent three seasons in the Quad-Cities, leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Max.
Quad-Cities school districts are issuing warnings about the dangers of fentanyl in vaping devices.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.