9. CASI Valentine lunch
9. CASI Valentine lunch

  • Updated

The Center for Active Seniors (CASI) will have a Valentine lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Bring a friend or a sweetheart to the annual lunch, with tickets at $9 per person, and enjoy a meal and music. 

11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, CASI, Davenport. $9.

