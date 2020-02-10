9. CASI Valentine lunch

The Center for Active Seniors (CASI) will have a Valentine lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Bring a friend or a sweetheart to the annual lunch, with tickets at $9 per person, and enjoy a meal and music.
11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, CASI, Davenport. $9.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Joe Engel
Bi-State Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today