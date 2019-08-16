Dexter Fowler hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt added two-run shots and the St. Louis Cardinals rocked Luis Castillo on the way to a 13-4 romp over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
Kolten Wong had a solo homer among his four hits and Fowler, Marcell Ozuna and Tommy Edman each had three as the Cardinals piled up a season-high 18 hits and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL Central.
Rookie sensation Aristides Aquino, who was the first player since 1900 to hit at least nine home runs in his first 14 games, made it a record 10 in 16 with a two-run shot deep into the left-field seats in Cincinnati's three-run sixth. Rhys Hoskins previously held the record with nine in 2017 for Philadelphia.
Castillo (11-5) tied his career highs with nine hits and three homers allowed, and set a career worst by yielding eight runs in 4 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander had three strikeouts.
Adam Wainwright (9-8) improved to 4-1 over his last seven starts. He allowed eight hits and four runs with one walk and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Ozuna drove in Edman from first base with a two-out double in the first inning, giving the Cardinals as many hits and runs in their first four batters as they collected in nine innings on Thursday.
Castillo retired the first two batters in the second before Wong and Wainwright singled on back-to-back pitches, setting up Fowler's three-run shot into the right-center seats.
Goldschmidt broke the game open with his two-run, opposite-field shot to right-center in the fifth.
Pirates 3, Cubs 2: Pinch-hitter Cole Tucker drew a bases-loaded walk and Kevin Newman hit an RBI single, all with two out in the ninth inning, as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs .
Tucker, pinch-hitting, worked a bases-loaded walk off Brandon Kintzler (2-2), and Newman followed with a single to center field on a full-count for his third game-ending hit of the season.
Kintzler walked three batters in ⅓ of an inning, including an intentional walk to Josh Bell with two outs and the Cubs leading 2-1. Erik Gonzalez entered as a pinch runner for Bell and scored on Newman's single.
The Cubs fell to 23-39 on the road. They have also lost 17 of their last 25 games away from Wrigley Field. The loss left Chicago a game behind the NL Central-leading St. Louis.
The Pirates won for the third time in four games.
Tony Kemp's two-run triple in the eighth inning off closer Felipe Vazquez gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.
Joe Musgrove carried a shutout into the eighth inning before giving up consecutive singles to Jonathan Lucroy and pinch-hitter Ian Happ with one out. Musgrove was charged with two runs in 7 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and no walks. He matched his career high with nine strikeouts.
Musgrove retired his first 11 batters before Kris Bryant singled with two outs in the fourth inning. He also set down 10 straight hitters before the hits in the eighth inning.
Keone Kela (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed only one run and three hits in seven innings with one strikeout and one walk.
The Pirates' Colin Moran had an RBI single in the fourth.
R0STER MOVES
Cubs: INF Addison Russell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa, RHP Brandon Kintzler (right pectoral inflammation) was activated from the injured list and CF Albert Almora Jr. and RHP James Norwood were optioned to Iowa. GM Jed Hoyer said Almora is expected to be recalled Sept. 1, when the roster limit expands to 40 from 25. Almora made 75 starts in center field and hit .232 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs in 114 games.
Pirates: Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and RHP Geoff Hartlieb was optioned there. The Pirates wanted an extra position player because INF/OF Jose Osuna is two games into the five-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for his part in a fight at Cincinnati on July 30.
Tucker made his major-league debut April 20 and the shortstop batted .196 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 38 games.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cardinals: OF José Martinez decided against receiving a cortisone shot in his right shoulder and hopes to resume baseball activities this weekend.
Reds: 3B Eugenio Suaréz left the game in the top of the sixth with a hand injury. . 1B Joey Votto missed his second straight start with lower back tightness . OF Jesse Winker was experiencing upper back tightness.
Cubs: SS Javier Baez (illness) and CF Jason Heyward (left knee inflammation) returned after being held of the lineup in Thursday night's loss at Philadelphia. . INF Daniel Descalso (sprained left ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Iowa on Saturday.
Pirates: C Jason Stallings (migraine) started after being scratched from Wednesday's loss at the Los Angeles Angels.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (7-12) avoided a loss despite getting roughed up for seven hits and six runs in five innings of St. Louis's 11-9 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (7-7) gave up four hits and two runs, one earned, with no walks and 11 strikeouts in his last start against St. Louis, a 3-1 loss on July 21.
Cubs LHP Jon Lester (9-8, 4.48 ERA) faces Pirates LHP Steven Brault (3-1, 4.33) today. Lester is winless in his last five starts, going 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA. Brault has had two no-decisions, allowing six runs in 10 innings, since missing a month with a strained shoulder.