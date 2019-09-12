The St. Louis Cardinals had the upper hand from the start on a day the ball was flying out of Denver's Coors Field.
Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and the Cardinals connected five times in all, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.
Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for St. Louis, which holds a four-game lead over Chicago and Milwaukee atop the NL Central.
"A day game here, the ball always flies, but you've still got to put the barrel on it," said Fowler, who spent the first six years of his career with Colorado. "It was good to get us started like that."
Limited to a total of two runs in losing the first two games of the series at Coors Field, the Cardinals quickly bounced back.
Fowler drove the first pitch of the game from Tim Melville into the second deck and Wong followed with a drive that soared over the center field wall.
"I knew he wasn't going to throw me many fastballs," Fowler said. "I looked at some video and he was throwing a lot of sliders, so I just hit the first one (fastball)."
Nolan Arenado homered and doubled to drive in a pair of runs for Colorado. Josh Fuentes hit his first big league home run.
Miles Mikolas (9-13) went five innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.
"They had some tough at bats, fouled a lot of balls off," Mikolas said. "I did my best to keep the ball on the ground but they got a couple up in the air. It's kind of self-explanatory when that happens here. The ball can do some tricky things here but I think overall it was an OK outing."
Cubs 4, Padres 1: Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs are heading back to Wrigley Field feeling better about their situation than they had in several days.
Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings, and the Cubs won in San Diego to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL's second wild-card spot.
"Everyone has confidence for sure," Darvish said. "I know the last 10 days was tough, but we still have to compete each day."
If not for two walks in the fifth inning, Darvish might have gone deeper.
"He wants to be out there," manager Joe Maddon said. "Those couple walks, I mean, he could have got seven. That one inning when he walked (Ty) France and (Luis) Urias, that put him at 88 after five. I'm always counting pitches and I'm looking, this is a possible seven innings, at least, and then the walks just did not permit that to happen. But he's uncanny coming out of his breaking ball. It's ridiculously good, especially against left-handers.
"There's nothing to say negative about his performance. It was great."
The Padres scored in the ninth when Manny Machado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, but Rowan Wick struck out Luis Urias to end it.
Chicago split the four-game series and won for just the second time in seven games. The Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.
Darvish (6-6) retired his first eight batters before allowing his first hit, an infield single by starter Dinelson Lamet. Darvish kicked the ball with his right foot and it caromed to third baseman Kris Bryant. Darvish struck out Greg Garcia to end the inning.
The big right-hander had at least one strikeout in every inning. After Greg Garcia tripled leading off the sixth, Darvish finished strong by striking out the side, including Eric Hosmer for the third straight time.
Royals 6, White Sox 3: Hunter Dozier hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the sixth, Jorge Soler had his third homer in two days as Kansas City won in Chicago.
Whit Merrifield walked and Soler singled off Lucas Giolito (14-9) in the decisive inning to help Kansas City win for the eighth time in the last 11 games. Then Dozier drove a 1-2 pitch into the left-field bleachers for a 5-2 lead. He doubled two innings later. Soler opened the scoring in the first with his 43rd homer.
Jorge López (4-7) allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Five Royals relievers combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Ian Kennedy wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his 29th save in 33 chances.