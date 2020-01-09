Cardinals land pitching prospect from Rays

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away a pair of outfielders to the Tampa Bay Rays and in return got a top-ranked left-handed pitching prospect.

The Cardinals landed Matthew Liberatore, the Rays’ pick in Competitive Balance Round B, and catching prospect Edgardo Rodriguez from the lower levels of the minors in exchange for first baseman/outfielder Jose Martinez, outfielder Randy Arozarena, and the Cardinals’ Competitive Balance Round A draft pick.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound, 20-year-old Liberatore was picked 16th overall in the 2018 draft. He is off to a solid start in his young career, with a 2.59 ERA, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.57 strikeout to walk rate over his first 111 professional innings. That includes a 3.10 ERA over 78⅓ innings pitched at the A-ball level in 2019, though Liberatore missed a bit of time with a minor back injury.

The 31-year-old Martinez hit over .300 in both 2017 and 2018, with his production dropping in 2019 when he hit .269 with 10 homers in 373 plate appearances.

Arozerena, 24, hit .358 with a 1.028 OPS in 64 games in Triple-A. He was 6-for-20 with two walks and a homer with the Big League club after he was called up.

