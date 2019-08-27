What began with all of the trace elements of a compelling, playoff-tinged game before veering into the absurd with a rain delay at a roofed ballpark, eventually brought the St. Louis Cardinals back to where so many games go in this era.
Yadier Molina was in the middle of all it.
The iconic catcher hit a home run to tie the game, a home run to break the tie, and then doubled as the Cardinals pulled away for a 6-3 victory against Milwaukee Tuesday night at Miller Park.
The 10 total bases tied Molina’s career high as he also moved into the top 10 all-time for game’s caught with his 1,919th and surpassed Ted Simmons’ total for multi-homer gamers. Molina finished the win with three RBIs and three runs scored, and the Cardinals had their fifth consecutive win, their 15th in their past 18 games.
The first-place Cardinals, now 15 games better than .500, have the chance to sweep the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon and move the third-place club 7 ½ games back with 30 to play.
The Cardinals’ lead, provided by Molina’s two-run homer before the rain delay in the seventh inning, teetered in the eighth. Yasmani Grandal mashed a two-run homer off reliever Andrew Miller to move the Brewers within a run of the Cardinals, 4-3. Miller walked the next batter, Christian Yelich, to force closer Carlos Martinez into the game ahead of schedule. Martinez quickly got a double play to end the inning and start a five-out save.
The Brewers got the tying run to the plate in the ninth before Martinez secured the save – with a little help from Dexter Fowler. The Cardinals’ right fielder caught the final out at the wall. That made a winner of Miles Mikolas (8-13), who unfurled his curveball early and often on his way to 10 strikeouts in six innings. He allowed one run on four hits.
Shortly after Molina’s second home run buzzed the foul pole and broke the tie, something far more unlikely than a homer at Miller Park halted the game. A rain storm rolled into the area swifter than the ballpark’s Pac-Man roof could be closed, leaving the teams to play briefly during the downpour before the umpires surrendered to the absurdity and paused the game during Harrison Bader’s at-bat.
The Brewers do have a tarp at the ready at their retractable-roof ballpark, but it wasn’t deployed at all – let alone fast enough to cover the field.
This was not the first rain delay at Miller Park. A game in August 2012 was interrupted for seven minutes when the roof didn’t close quicker than the rains came. In at least one previous visit by the Cardinals, the roof leaked over the mound before a game. On Tuesday afternoon, several Cardinals described how there was a small but persistent leak throughout Monday’s game, which started with a daylong storm outside and continued under the closed roof. The delay Tuesday lasted 9 minutes, and once the grounds crew finished scattering some Diamond Dry around the batter’s boxes and on the mound, the Cardinals got back to what they were doing.
Cubs 5, Mets 2: Yu Darvish pitched eight masterful innings, Javier Báez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs took the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race.
Báez and Addison Russell each hit a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman. Both middle infielders finished with three hits, and Báez had an eventful game all over the field.
The flashy shortstop made a tough grab to thwart a potential New York rally, contributed three extra-base hits and a walk on a perfect night at the plate — and was thrown out twice being overaggressive on the bases.
Pete Alonso hit his 42nd home run for the Mets, becoming the first rookie in 81 years to break his team's season record. J.D. Davis also went deep, with two outs in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler.
New York dropped its fourth straight, all at home, and fell three games behind Chicago for the second NL wild card. Philadelphia began the night one game back of the Cubs, who trailed first-place St. Louis by three games in the NL Central.
Darvish (5-6) allowed five hits, struck out seven and issued one walk — his first in six starts since his last one on July 23. Todd Frazier drew a free pass on four pitches leading off the fifth, ending a streak of 142 batters without a walk for the Japanese right-hander.
Stroman (7-12) was handed a 1-0 lead but gave it right back when Russell connected in the fifth. Kris Bryant doubled to start the sixth and Báez hit an opposite-field homer to right.
After a strong start, Stroman yielded four runs and six hits in six innings. The right-hander, who grew up on Long Island about 50 miles from Citi Field, is 1-1 in five starts with the Mets since arriving from Toronto in a trade. He exited his previous outing with hamstring tightness, but showed no ill effects.